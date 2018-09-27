PillowTalk: New Years Eve Blind Date

Joseph and Delores from West Hartford have been married for 56 years. Joseph has his sister Peggy to thank.

Peggy fixed her brother Joseph up with someone she worked with at the Aetna. Joseph and Delores' first date was a blind date on New Years Eve 1958. Joseph had to drive to Ashford, Connecticut. At the time he had no idea where Ashford was. This was way before Interstate 84 ever existed. It was a long drive.

They dated for 3 years before Joseph proposed on Route 89. He told me on the PillowTalk love lines that Delores "is a wonderful wife." He like the song Hungry Eyes by Eric Carmen a lot. So I played it for both of them.