PillowTalk: Friday Night Rest & Relaxation

So glad to be of service to listeners who have been working so hard all week. Right out of the box on Friday night, I was able to help some ladies who have very physical and high stress jobs. Tiffany of New Britain called to let me know that she makes people look good by cutting hair all day.

She always puts PillowTalk on until they close up shop half way through the evening at her shop in Middletown. I asked her what is the hardest part of her job and how is she most affected by the work she does. She loves her work, but she said that she feels it most in the legs and her knees at the end of the day. Understandably so, being on your feet all day. She wanted some "Janet" to finish up her day on a high note.

I also talked with Darlene from Plantsville who puts PillowTalk on at home after a long day as a nurses aid. She been doing that for about ten years. She told me she loves the music and it helps her relax and relieves the stress. A Leo Sayer song hits the spot for Darlene.

Video of Janet Jackson - That&#039;s the Way Love Goes (Video)