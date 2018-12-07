Just Visiting

The holidays in a lot of cases bring friends and family together. And, PillowTalk listeners are rallying around your favorite Christmas songs with dedications. Betsy called from WIndsor and is home for the holidays visiting from Atlanta. So glad she chose to share her precious time with us for a dedication to her father, Nelson and her niece Eva. She wanted them to know how much she loves them and how happy she is to be with them even though she is heading back home just before Christmas.

I made sure to let her know that she can stay connected with Lite 100.5 WRCH and the rest of her family by listening on the RADIO.COM app. so they can listen to us anytime...anywhere. It's so easy to download to any of your mobile devices, the click on the Connecticut stations. Happy Holidays Betsy, Nelson and Eva. Safe travels and thanks for keeping the Lite on! Jose Feliciano's holiday classic is one of their favorites.