PillowTalk: Graduates & Secret Admirers

It's that time of year. You've seen the lawn signs driving through area neighborhoods. The end of the school year for most. Graduation for many.

Thanks to Donna from Hebron for the call for a PillowTalk dedication. She wanted to send best wishes and congratulations to The Class of 2018 at RHAM High School. Her daughter Tammy is a graduating student there.

That's the regional high school for district 8 for the towns of Hebron, Andover and Marlborough. She wanted me to choose the song. One of the most popular songs of the year so far: Feel It Still by Portugal. The Man.

Deb in Unionville has a secret admirer. He wanted to meet her this Saturday night for a beverage. The mistery man has recommended that she get in touch with him by phone if she feels the same way. He dedicated an Eric Clapton classic.

And lastly tonight, you know you must be doing something right when a listener calls to request a song and that song is cued up and ready to play before she calls. Good timing Denise in Hartford. She's in the mood for romance with a song by Luther Vandross and Gregory Hines

Video of pBkHHoOIIn8

