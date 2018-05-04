PillowTalk: High Octane Smooch At Gas Station

Charlie from Portland, CT called PillowTalk on Thursday night and shared a very special love story with me. Charlie told me that he and Athena from Portland knew of each other as far back as elementary school. Although they both attended Portland Jr. High School, they hung around in different groups of friends or different cliques.

Fast forward thrity-five years later. Charlie is walking out of a gas station ready to put gas in his car. He stops...he sees Athena...he kisses her. In an instant, the feelings both had for each other but were never spoken, were suddenly expressed. Charlie had been thinking about her for years.

Another four to six months went by. After time had passed, Athena stopped by Charlie's house one day when he was cutting his lawn. They sat at a table in his yard. They talked. They have been dating for the last eight months.

Thanks Charlie for sharing your fantastic love story. At the end of his call to the PillowTalk love lines, Hall & Oates made the mood just right with their song, One On One.