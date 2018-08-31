PillowTalk: Love Song Video Sampler

Great PillowTalk dedications continue to roll in by email. Shout out to Lindsay from Manchester who wrote me with a dedication to Tommy. " To my dearest Tommy, he makes me feel like the luckiest and happiest girl. He really tugs on my heart strings". The song request was a new song by John Splithoff.

Jess from Greenfield, MA wanted to share a song with her spouse, Amy. The song came from the Cranberries first album, which by the way, is being reissued in a 25th Anniversary expanded box set. Jess wants Amy to know how much she loves her.

Jim from Granby called to pay tribute to the woman he was married to for four years and his high school sweetheart, Priscilla. As he recognizes the first anniversary of her passing, Jim is moving forward although he says life just isn't the same. Jim gets to the heart of the matter with a song by Diamond Rio.

Video of John Splithoff - Sing To You (Acoustic)

Video of G6Kspj3OO0s