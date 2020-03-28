PillowTalk: Love Dedications Break Through Barriers

PillowTalk dedications continue to keep loved ones connected during a time of separation and isolation. Friday night, Julie from West Hartford called PillowTalk for the first time to let her friends and loved ones know that as of now she is doing well. She feels so lucky and appreciates where she is right now and to have so many friends and loved ones. She wants all of them to know how much she loves and appreciates them. She really likes a fun song by Corinne Bailey Rae. It's a shot of optimism that couldn't come at a better time. Life getting you down? Put your records on.

An anonymous caller had a message for Steve in Niantic. She said, " Tell Steve that this is from a friend of 20 years ago who finally remembered". The song she came up with is by Bob Seger.

Bob from Manchester "really enjoys listening to the lite at night." He asked me to play a song for someone in his past. He said, "I may not love you anymore but I still miss you'. Keith Urban sings a song that fits.

