PillowTalk: Love Song Videos Of The Night

Keith from Middletown called to support the one he loves. He told me, "Rebecca has been going through a difficult time for the last three days. Please send out a song and tell her that everything is going to be alright". Keith suggested that I play a song by Bryan Adams. He liked my suggestion, (Everything I Do) I Do It For You.

Steven proposed to Rachel from Moodus in March of this year. They have plans to marry in December of 2019. After tossing around a few ideas for a song, Rebecca came up with Rainy Days And Mondays by The Carpenters.

Becky in Bristol called PillowTalk to remember her friend Mark. Mark left us in 1997. I suggested, I Will Remember You by Sarah Mclachlan.

Video of Bryan Adams - (Everything I Do) I Do It For You - Original version

Video of Carpenters - Rainy Days And Mondays