Memories Of Special Relationships

The holiday favorites play on weeknights on PillowTalk. Many of the requests and dedications I got on the love lines on Tuesday were for songs that brought back memories that formed relationships. Carol from Newington called to play a song for her son Steven. It is a song that goes back to the youngest memories of the holidays. She knows this song by Roger Miller is one that Steven has always loved.

The Prayer by Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli has been a song that Jim from Wallingford and his mother Marie always loved. On Tuesday night Jim was thinking of his mother. He hopes that she is resting in peace. He will always love her and miss her and never forget her.

It was a long day for Rosa from New Britain. PillowTalk kept her company all the way home. All the Christmas songs reminded Rosa of her daughter Chelsea. She called to let her daughter know that she loves her. Rosa told me that her requested song by Jose Feliciano has always been a special "family song" during the holidays.

Video of jG8L1-4tY4A

Video of The prayer Celine Dion&amp; A Bocelli