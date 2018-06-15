PillowTalk: In The Image Of My Father

I'm reminded of my father very often. In the morning when I look in the mirror at certain angles with my glasses off. Maybe it's something in the eyes or the way I hold my mouth slightly open when I'm listening intently. Or that certain smile. Unlike my only sibling, I have brown eyes and brown hair just like dad.

If dad were here this Sunday and I could give him something for Father's Day, it would probably start with the best cup of black coffee anyone could make and maybe eggs and bacon sunny side up on a fresh hard roll. I go to church with the former altar boy and make sure that I pass the basket.

In the afternoon I probably would head for Fenway park or Yankee Stadium and take him to a ball game and during the seventh inning stretch buy him a frosty cold one. If I had the time I would take him to the place he seemed to enjoy the most: Sitting in a boat somewhere off Cape Cod with bait and a couple of fishing rods just to listen to the peace and quiet to relax.

Thank you Dad for teaching me responsibility, strength of character, right from wrong, how to respect and appreciate mom and our families, how to swim, ride a bike, hit a baseball, proving through your actions by example why fathers matter and are so important.

The only way I can ever repay you is to be the best reflection of you the best person I can be.




