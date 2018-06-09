PillowTalk: Junior High School Friends Celebrate 46 Years

Patti knew Harry when she was fourteen years old. There were the girls in one group and the boys in the other. They were just kids trying to find their way. They were friends who attended what was then Roosevelt Junior High School in New Britain.

Patti remembers telling a friend back then, "Harry is such a nice guy.The girl that marries him is going to be treated like a princess." It turned out to be quite a perceptive comment.

This weekend, Patti is celebrating an anniversary at a cottage getaway with Harry, that nice guy who she has been married to for the last 46 years. A song by Anne Murray has very special meaning for them so I played it for them Friday night on PillowTalk.