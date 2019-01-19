Page And Earl On A PillowTalk Friday Night Ride

It was a drive that took several hours for Page and her boyfriend Earl on Friday night. Lucky for us, PillowTalk love songs were there on Lite 100.5 WRCH to guide them through the night and make the ride more enjoyable.

They met attending the Massachusetts School of Art and Design in Boston and have been dating for about 7 months. Page told me that lately they had taken some losses and they needed to hear a song that would inspire them...a song about winning.

Page's beautiful spirit was evident as I spoke with her. She was the first to admit that she became "very giggly" as I asked her about her relationship with Earl. Maybe that was because Earl was right next to her driving the car as I inquired.

She wanted me to tell Earl that he is and will always be a winner in her book and that Earl means so much to her.

I hope they continue to listen when they get back to Boston and they can by downloading the RADIO.COM app. The song they dedicated to each other is by ABBA.