PillowTalk: Kids From The Neighborhood Still In Love After 40 Years

Cathy and Ken have known each other since they were age 11. They lived just around the corner from each other in Wethersfield. Things got a little more serious when Ken turned 14. Cathy was 13. They went on their first date to the Bushnell in Hartford. Ken's grandfather went along as chaperone.

Before things like cable television and The Travel Channel existed, the Bushnell used to offer a Travel Series from 1930 until about 2008. Cathy told me on the PillowTalk love lines that she really enjoyed it and found it very interesting.

Obviously, Ken held her interest too because the two of them have been married for more than 40 years. She still loves him very much. They now live in Boonville, NY