Family Friendly Long Drive For Furniture

Wednesday night was a busy one on the PillowTalk love lines. A particular bright spot came from Lisa of Bristol. She put on PillowTalk to smooth out a long distance ride from New Haven back to her home.

"My kids and I, it's a late night trip for us, had to drive down to Ikea to pick up some furniture for their bedrooms and we're on our way back. It's a little bit of a long drive and we're listening to you on the way home"

Her children Ryan, Victoria and Nicholas were along for the ride keeping mom company. Did they get everything they wanted? Lisa told me, "We found that and more".

It was my pleasure to play their requested song, Africa by Toto. It's a song with plenty of harmony in the chorus. Hopefully they were singing along all the way home.