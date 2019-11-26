PillowTalk: Putting Romance In Your Holidays

PillowTalk listeners are ready to celebrate the holidays judging from all the dedications on Monday night. Marc from Vernon called to thank Kim for being their for him especially during some of his most difficult times. Everybody loves Mariah especially during the holidays. He wanted me to play All I Want For Christmas Is You.

Drew from West Palm Beach, Florida listens on the RADIO.COM app and wanted to hear Band Aid sing Do They Know It's Christmas. Diane also from Florida, called PillowTalk after having burgers on the beach for dinner to request Darlene Love singing Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) to give her that New York holiday feeling.

Simon from New Haven wanted to share a holiday song with his Karaoke buddies at the complex he lives in. We wanted to wish them a Merry Christmas with a great song by Roger Whittaker

