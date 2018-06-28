PillowTalk: Long Distance Love Of Lite 100.5

Mary used to live in Wallingford, CT many years ago. She and her husband Tom moved from Connecticut to South Carolina. After her husband passed away, she moved to North Carolina. Whether living in Connecticut and listening on her radio or living in North Carolina and listening with an app on her computer, she stays connected to her favorite radio station. It remains Lite 100.5 WRCH.

She reached me last night on PillowTalk. We played a song in memory of her husband Tom. A Carole King song seemed appropriate.

Maureen in Manchester was also thinking long distance with a dedication to her niece Melissa and her husband Kevin in honor of their second wedding anniversary. Melissa and Kevin live in Washington state. Maureen wishes them a lifetime of love, best wishes and good health with her dedication, truly, madly, deeply.

Video of Carole King So Far Away 1971