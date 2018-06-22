PillowTalk: Love In The Cards A Second Time

Great news for Debbie from Bristol on the first day of summer 2018!!!! Debbie was married to Tom for 30 years. Unfortunately, Tom passed away about 3 years ago. SInce that time, obviously Debbie has been lonely, trying to get over the man she was so in love with for so long.

In the fall, Moe from Wethersfield came back into Debbie's life. Moe was considered a family friend for years and especially a friend of Tom's. At that time Moe and Debbie went for a drive not really knowing where each one was emotionally. Fast forward to today. Moe showed up at Debbie's and revealed the feelings that he has always had for her. Feelings he never showed out of respect for his good friend Tom. Moe let Debbie know how pretty he thinks she is and that he has always loved her.

Debbie told me on the PillowTalk love lines that, the first day of summer 2018 "was the best day," She loves Moe very much as well. Best of all, she knows that she won't be spending the rest of her life alone.

The song that she chose brings closure to say goodbye to Tom and the wonderful life she had with him. It also opens the door to a new relationship and a fresh start. Thank you Debbie for sharing your good fortune with us. Best of luck from PillowTalk going forward.