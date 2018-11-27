Greg's Dedication The Perfect Remedy For Carrie

I hope you had a very Happy Thanksgiving and were able to enjoy your day with family and friends. PillowTalk listeners got into the holiday spirit filling the night with dedications. Greg from Woodbury sent a dedication to his girlfriend Carrie in West Haven who Greg said was "a little bit under the weather". Greg wanted her to know that he is thinking of her. She is always in his heart. He really cares for her. He misses her very much and Greg hopes she feels better soon.

Greg's dedication and a holiday favorite may be just the medicine she needs to bring her back to good health.

Keegan from Wallingford had to get a message to his uncle Matt. Keegan wants his uncle to know that Keegan loves him and wants to thank him for always being there for him. Let It Snow is one of Matts favorites.

Video of Leon Redbone &amp; Zooey Deschanel - Baby, It&#039;s Cold Outside

Video of Let it Snow - Michael Buble

Want to request a holiday song you haven't heard in a long time? Want someone to know you'd like to kiss them under the mistletoe? Turn on PillowTalk and send a dedication to the one you're thinking of weeknights 8 to midnight.