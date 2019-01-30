PillowTalk: Love Songs Taken To Heart

Nice to hear from Paul via email to kick off a night of love songs on PillowTalk. Cats begins a run at the Bushnell in downtown Hartford through Sunday, February 3rd. Paul wanted to make it a night to remember by requesting a song for his brother Tim and Tim's friend Jeanie who attended Tuesday night's performance. He requested Streisand and Memory.

My heart was heavy after aching earlier in the day to hear of the passing of James Ingram at age 66. Several listeners called to request his songs to honor his memory.

One had special meaning for Chad from Manchester and his wife Sandra. They have been married for almost 17 years and the James Ingram duet with Linda Ronstadt brings back memories for them of when they first met. We also played Ingram's first hit (under the watchful eyes of Quincy Jones) for John in New Britain via messenger.

Video of Barbra Streisand - Memory

Video of Linda Ronstadt &amp; James Ingram - Somewhere Out There