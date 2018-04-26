PillowTalk: Love Song Videos Of The Night

Many PillowTalk requests and dedications on Wednesday night filled a void left by those no longer with us. Nereida (ner-Ray-da) from Meriden was missing her late mother Maria, her brother Dino in Florida and Freddie in West Haven. She said, " I love them and miss them so much that it hurts". Hopefully a song I played by Diana Ross eased her pain.

Mary and Paul from New Britain had been together for many, many years until Paul passed away in April of 2017. As his first anniversary comes and goes, Mary is missing him terribly and thinks about the times they shared and loved by the water. She called back to tell me that the classic song by Otis Redding that I played "helped emmensely".

Frank from New Haven wants to Nicole from New Haven to know how much he has enjoyed the ups and downs of their relationship over the last ten years. He loves the fact that they are still great friends. A song by Meatloaf is the one Frank wanted me to play.

Laura from New Hope, PA need to hear a song by Jeffery Osbourne.

Video of Missing You - Diana Ross

Video of Otis Redding - (Sittin&#039; On) The Dock Of The Bay (Official Video)

Video of Meat Loaf - Two Out Of Three Ain&#039;t Bad