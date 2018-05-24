PillowTalk Love Song Videos Of The Night

A great mix of PillowTalk dedications for a variety of reasons on Wednesday night. Valerie from Canton wanted to hear a song by one of her favorite new artists: Leslie Cours Mather. She made a big splash with her song called I'm A Survivor and she is back again with the follow up, We Should Try Again.

Tony from East Hartford lost a special friend today. He asked that I play a song in his friend's memory to help him better handle his loss. It's a song they always liked as kids when they were growing up, by Kenny Loggins.

Katherine in Bloomfield wanted to hear a favorite song by Simply Red to help her relax and Maureen wanted to wish her friend Laura in Manchester a Happy Birthday on May 27th.

Video of Leslie Cours Mather&#039;s &quot;I&#039;m A Survivor&quot; Lyric Video

Video of Kenny Loggins - Return to Pooh Corner (from Outside: From The Redwoods)

Video of Simply Red - Holding Back The Years