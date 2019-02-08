PillowTalk: Birthday Icing On The Dedications Cake

Too many great dedications filled up a Tuesday night of PillowTalk. Many birthday dedications were icing on the cake. Kamara sent a beautiful message to Marlon, "the cool kid who happens to be my brother" We sent him a song by Jim Brickman and Lady Antebellum.

Felicia from Waterbury who celebrated her birthday with companion and former brother in law Bob. Bob treated her to a night of dinner and fun at the casino.A machine sent Felicia home with more money than she came with.

Happy Birthday to Sally in West Hartford who was also celebrating her birthday with a Beatles song on the anniversary of the beginning of The Beatles historic first visit to the U.S. on February 7, 1964.

Grant sent an email to tell his wife Shannon that he loves her with all his heart, that she a great wife and mother to their children and that the last two years are the best of his life.

Jaden wanted to tell his girlfriend Morgan that "she is the most beautiful girl in the whole world"

