PillowTalk: Magic Ever Since

Congratulations to Ruben and Samantha of Hartford. Ruben called PillowTalk on Monday night to let me know that he is counting the days until their wedding day.

Ruben and Samantha met on line. They communicated on line for about three weeks. Then, they exchanged telephone numbers. They continued to instant message for about another week before deciding to meet at an Irish bar in Hartford. Ruben told me that it's been magic ever since they met. As of this blog posting (4/9/18), Ruben's love message to his fiancee, "In 82 days I will make the best decision of my life".

Congratulations and the best of luck to both of you. Thank you so much for being loyal PillowTalk listeners, Ruben told me that they listen to PillowTalk every night and have been listening for years.