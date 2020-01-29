PillowTalk: "It literally takes my stress level down instantly!"

Lots of mothers and daughters shared their PillowTalk dedications on Tuesday night and enjoyed listening to Lite 100.5 WRCH together. Gina was picking up daughter Jessica in the car and got in touch via instant message:

Could you please play “Easy” by The Commodores. That song is a favorite of mine. It literally takes my stress level down instantly! Thank you, Dean!! That’s perfect! I’ll be driving back to Southington from my daughter‘s volleyball practice in Windsor. Will be listening! Could you possibly mention my daughter’s name? Her name is Jessica. She would LOVE that! Have a great evening! I love your show and have for many years! That was perfect Dean thank you so much you made her night!! We just got home. Jessica loved it!! She giggled all the way home!

Yolanda from Canton was picking up her daughter Izabella. Mom is glad to have her with her in Connecticut. The family loves her and is so proud of her. Her mom tells me she has become a very talented musician. Yolanda cries every time her daughter plays a certain John Denver song on her guitar.

Nice to hear from Andrea on Facebook, She loves her mother Daryle very very much and wanted me to play a song by Yanni. Andrea's mom lives in Woodstock, Connecticut.

Video of Easy - Lionel Richie

Video of John Denver - Take Me Home, Country Roads (Audio)