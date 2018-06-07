PillowTalk: Many Shades Of Love

Many stages and shades of love were in evidence on Wednesday night on PillowTalk. Alyssa from Seymour and Miles from Naugatuck met on line in the last couple of months. They seemed to hit it off in their communication and found that they had a lot in common. Alyssa called PillowTalk to share her story thus far and to reach out to Miles. She wanted Miles to know that she misses him and can't wait to see him because she enjoys the time they spend together. A song by Savage Garden says it all.

Casandra from Hartford is also missing Raymond from WIndsor. It has been several months since they have been in touch. Casandra call PillowTalk to reach out and let Raymond know that she misses him and loves him dearly. Casandra stated her case about how she feels with the song Missing You.

Mark from Oakville, CT opened his heart with a beautiful dedication to his wife of 13 years, Kathy. "Thank you Kathy for being my best friend and the love of my life. Thirteen years and you'll always be perfect to me. If you always keep me kisses, I'll keep catching them." Jim Brickman's beautiful song featuring Jordan Hill and Billy Porter gets to the heart of the matter.

