Love From Grandma At Christmas

So many fantastic PillowTalk dedications as we get closer to Christmas. This one was particularly precious to me. Karen in Windsor Locks wanted me to play a holiday song for her grandchildren, Xander and Cameron. Xander is two years old and Cameron is one year old. Even though they are too young to find the words, are there any words that can really express the love Karen and her husband Gary have for the two precious little ones?

She wanted me to play the most traditional version of The Little Drummer Boy that I could find. The oldest one that I remember and the first one I grew up with is by the Harry Simeone Chorale.

Karen told me, "Grammy Karen and Grandpa Gary love Xander and Cameron not only on Christmas but every day".

