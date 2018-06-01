PillowTalk: More Than Friends

Should we or shouldn't we? That long lasting friendship that feels so comfortable. Not only is it comfortable, two people who have a great rapport can be a great source of happiness. What happens though when that comfortable friendship is put at risk when the relationship becomes romantic? What happens if the romance doesn't work out? It happens to a lot of us. It happened to me with one of the greatest people ever in my life.

Elsa from Hartford called the PillowTalk love lines to send a message to David in Hartford. They have been friends for quite a number of years. From the sound of her PillowTalk dedication, she may be trying to take things to the next level.

Elsa wanted to thank David for being such a good friend and wanted to tell David that "you never know what the future will bring." She wanted me to choose a song. I thought a nice fit would be the song Friends And Lovers by Gloria Loring and Carl Anderson. I hope everything works out for Elsa and David. PillowTalk is more than happy to facilitate moving things along on the way to a positive outcome.