PillowTalk: More Than Fries With That

Tim and Angie from New Haven have been married for 14 years. They met while both working at a Wendy's restaurant. Tim told me, "It's the best thing I ever got there". Tim wanted Angie to know how much he loves her and that he is always thinking of her. Tim said, "Play a Kenny Rogers song, Through The Years".

More than happy to do it Tim and Angie. Thank you for putting on PillowTalk at night.

Eileen from Avon had to hear Springsteen and we remembered what would have been Roy Orbison's 82nd birthday with one of his many, many hits.

