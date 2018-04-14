PillowTalk: A Night To Snuggle

PillowTalk dedications kept friends and lovers snuggling close together on Friday night. The Brass City, Waterbury lead the way with a phone call to the love lines by Adam. Adam was right next to his love, Tamara and wanted to send a message along with a song by Kool & The Gang. Adam's message to Tamara. " I love you. I don't know where I'd be without you." By the way, Kool & The Gang returns to Connecticut to perform this June.

Robert in South Windsor had a message for Amanda also in South Windsor. He said, "I love you with all my heart, Mwahhh". ( He told me to make sure I got the "Mwahh" in). Peter Frampton serves up the rest of his message.

Holly in Clinton, MA wants her son RIchard to know just how proud she is of him with a song by Tim McGraw.

Video of s09LuDYX12g

Video of Peter Frampton - Baby I Love Your Way (Live Acoustic)