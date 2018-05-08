PillowTalk: Passing Through Party's Revolving Door

Pete was leaving the party in Rocky Hill just as Val was arriving with a guy who was just a friend. The guys were friends and knew each other and before the night was over Pete had Val's phone number. Pete would ask her out on a date. She found out on that first date that he was a year younger and her first thought was "Nope, too young". But after the third month of getting to know Pete, Val began to fall in him. During this time Pete was playing the field. Family advice told Val not to sit home by the phone and wait for it to ring either, and she didn't. They dated on and off until Christmas Day 1982, when Pete popped the question asking Val to marry him.

Val and Pete will celebrate 35 years together on May 21st. Val called PillowTalk to let Pete know that Val loves him and wants he and everyone to know that "he works so hard, is such a good man" and she "appreciates everything about him". The song that is most meaningful to them is by Eddie Rabbitt and Crystal Gayle.