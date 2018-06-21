PillowTalk: Perfect Finish To A Great Night Out

Had a blast on the PillowTalk love lines on Wednesday night! Thanks to Donna in Bristol.

Immediately after stepping out of the Bushnell in Hartford, she called PillowTalk. She and her friend Lynn absolutely loved On Your Feet, the story and music of Gloria and Emilio Estefan which continues through June 24th at The Bushnell. Donna couldn't contain her enthusiasm. When I asked her what part of the show or what song she loved the most, she told me the title song, On Your Feet.

Other requests and dedications of note included one from Sue, also from Bristol. Sue is recovering from eye surgery. She loves listening to PillowTalk. We are more than pleased to provide a relaxed mood or soundtrack for her recuperation. We wish Sue a speedy recovery. One of her favorite groups is REO Speedwagon.

I had fun trading Stevie Wonder stories with Donna from Hartford. Donna needed to hear a Stevie love song.

Video of On Your Feet - Medley | Musical Awards Gala 2018

Video of REO Speedwagon - Can&#039;t Fight This Feeling