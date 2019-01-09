PillowTalk: Reflecting Indelible Memories

Fond memories were a hallmark of PillowTalk dedications on Tuesday night. Donna from Hartford was close to her grandfather James. She lost her grandfather back in June after a long life. Tonight she was missing him and shared with us some lasting impressions she has of him.

Donna told me, " He was so giving. He was always there when you needed someone to talk to. He would give you the shirt off of his back. I love him, I miss him and wish he was here."

Donna wanted me to play a song by Boyz II Men. Thanks for sharing some of the things that made your grandfather great with us, Donna.

Tuesday night marked what would have been Elvis Presley's 84th birthday. Listeners wouldn't let the night go by without playing a song in his memory. Sue in New Britain in particular called to dedicate a song. Like so many others, she loved Elvis and first became aware of him before she turned 10 years old.

Video of Boyz II Men - It&#039;s So Hard To Say Goodbye To Yesterday