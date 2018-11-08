PillowTalk: Love Song Requests Help You Relax
November 8, 2018
From West Hartford to Wallingford and Farmington to Palmer, PillowTalk love song requests help Lite 100.5 WRCH listeners relax.
Alex from West Hartford was in the mood for a song by REO Speedwagon. A song by Abba was a favorite for Marisol in Farmington, PillowTalk had the perfect song for Emily and Tim from Windsor Locks and Somers respectively. Rich from Wallingford reached for the phone and a song by Uncle Kracker to relieve some stress.Tamara from Waterbury wanted to play a song for Adam, the love of her life. Enjoy the videos of the songs they requested.