PillowTalk: Romance In The Making Under The Stars

More local love stories made for an interesting night Friday night on PillowTalk. Lucy from Windsor Locks sounded quite excited to get through for the first time on the PillowTalk love lines. Lucy told me that she has known Lea since both of them were two years old. Lea very easily could have been Lucy's first friend. Their bond of friendship has grown over the years. These days they find themselves bonding mostly over food and have become very accomplished in the kitchen. Lucy said if she were to make me something that she is proudest of, it would probably be chicken parmesan. Lucy loves Lea so much and is so glad that she found her. Lucy requested a Phil Collins song.

A listener who didn't want to use her name called to send a dedication to Dave in Glastonbury, the man she has been married to for almost 26 years. They met on a camping trip with friends under the stars. Their romance slowly and steadily grew. The caller, his wife loves Dave. Dave has been her rock over the years and she hopes to spend at least the next 26 years together and a whole lot more. She wanted me to play their wedding song, an Elvis Presley classic.

PillowTalk returns Monday night at 8pm. The PillowTalk love lines open at 7:30.

Video of Phil Collins - In The Air Tonight (Official Music Video)