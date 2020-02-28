PillowTalk: Shout Outs Keep Friends & Lovers Connected

Sometimes a simple shout out done in 30 seconds or less is all it takes on PillowTalk. We've had several of those in the last couple of nights on PillowTalk.Take Thursday night for example. A simple shout out from Rich to Cindy in Southington and a song by Eric Clapton. The family loves you Cindy and is thinking of you.

Chris in Bristol loves his mom and is tuned in to what music his mom likes. In this case one of Karen's favorites is by Aerosmith. Nikko from Plainville has known his friend Christian for about 14 years and Nikko thinks Christian is "a really cool friend". Nikko loves the song Consequences by Camila Cabello.

And Adelaide from Middletown reached out to her "dear love" Ricky in Waterbury with a song by Stevie Wonder.

Video of Eric Clapton - Wonderful Tonight (Official Live Video)

Video of Aerosmith - Cryin&#039; (Official Music Video)

Video of Camila Cabello - Consequences (orchestra)