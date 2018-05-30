PillowTalk: Sisters Over The Moon

I wait all year for nights like this. Late in the evening the temperature is very mild, in the 70's, jacket not needed. An added plus ro the surroundings tonight, the full flower moon appearing orange and beautiful in the sky. Jane in Plainville tipped me off when she called the PillowTalk love lines to make a dedication to her sister Connie who lives in East Hartford. They were sharing the moment on their Kindle. I couldn't contain myself and had to run outside to witness it myself between love songs on the radio. Truly awesome.

Jane told me, "Tell Connie that I love her to the moon and back". She requested In The Still Of The Night.