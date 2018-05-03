PillowTalk: A Smooth Relaxing Ride At Night

I hope you enjoy listening to the love songs on PillowTalk every weeknight from 8pm to midnight. Not only is it extremely gratifying to know that PillowTalk is enjoyed, but I'm also proud of the way the music, the songs and the show is used to help everyone relax at night.

An example of this is the call I got from David from Plainville. David is a Limo driver and wanted to hear a song by Eagles, sung by Timothy B. Schmidt. It makes me happy to know that the songs and the program create a smooth relaxing ride and mood for not only the driver but his clients. From my own experience, I can put myself in the rear seat with a driver upfront and feel the relaxation myself even as I'm on the radio.

It was a pleasure to get a call from a new listener by the name of Craig from Shelton. He was really enjoying PillowTalk and had a lot of complimentary things to say. We settled on Rhinestone Cowboy bringing back memories of Glen Campbell at his best.

We welcome your phone calls, love stories, love messages and love song requests too. You can reach me on Twitter as well @DEANWRCH, or join the PillowTalk Loyal Listeners on Facebook or simply visit the Lite 100.5 Facebook page.

Video of Timothy B. Schmit &quot;Love Will Keep Us Alive&quot;