Can't Wait For The Stuffed Shrimp

They were all friends from college at the University of Connecticut. Kevin invited Jenna to meet him at a restaurant. What Kevin didn't tell Jenna was that he had also invited Troy. Kevin thought that Troy would be perfect for Jenna.

It turned out that Kevin knew exactly what he was doing. He was right. Jenna and Troy, both from Plainville, hit it off right away. That was about five years ago. Tuesday night, Jenna called PillowTalk to wish Troy a "Happy Christmas" and tell him that "she loves him and can't wait to spend the holidays with him."

One of Jenna's favorite things during the holidays is the Christmas eve dinner at her mother's. It's a big one! She loves spending time with her siblings and family. The big dinner and the stuffed shrimp are always a highlight.Jenna's favorite holiday song for Troy is by John Lennon and Yoko Ono.