Free Blood Pressure Screenings

Start the New Year off right by making sure you are heart healthy. A good way to do that is to have your blood pressure checked regularly. The Farmington Valley VNA gives you easy access by providing monthy blood pressure clinics free of charge with no appointment necessary.

Farmington Community Center: 1st Monday from 11am to 12:30pm 4th Tuesday 12:30 to 2pm

Farmington Library: 1st and 3rd Wednesday from 9:30 -11:00am

Maple Village in Unionville: 4th Tuesday from 11:00am -12 noon

Middlewoods: 1st Thursday from 9:30am to11:30am