PillowTalk: They Met In The Snack Cake Section

Steve from Manchester is a long time listener of both PillowTalk and Lite 100.5 WRCH. Everytime he calls to dedicate a song it's to a girl named Nicole. Well, on Tuesday night I finally got to the bottom of their love story. I finally got Steve to open up about how he and Nicole met and got together.

It's a great story. One of those chance meetings. It was late at night probably almost just before closing time and Steve was in the "snack cake" section of Target in Manchester Nicole had just gotten off work at an area restaurant. Steve was trying to decide, if he wanted Little Debbie Strawberry Shortcake or an Entenmannn's product? He was a little frustrated trying to find just the right thing to satisfy his taste buds, when he struck up a conversation with Nicole who happened to be nearby. As they talked, Nicole revealed that she worked at a restaurant and soon Steve would stop in there with greater regularity. The rest is history. They have been together for about five years.

Steve loves the song he requested but wanted to be clear to Nicole that she will never have to worry about being left on her own.