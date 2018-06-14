PillowTalk: This Time It's For Real

She called the other night and began by summing up her PillowTalk request history for me.

"I've called before and you have played Faithfully by Journey for me and Unconditionally by Katy Perry. I need a song for a wedding." Joanne said, "I need a song for my wedding. I'm getting married on June 17th".

June 17th this year is also Father's Day. Joanne is from MIddletown and Jeremy from Middletown is the lucky guy.

Joanne said, "Tell Jeremy that I love him with my whole heart and soul. He means the world to me".

When someone tells me they need a song for their wedding, the first thing that usually comes to mind is The Wedding Song (There Is Love), by Paul Stookey.

Thanks Joanne for sharing your special day with us. I wish you and Jeremy all the best.