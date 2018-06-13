PillowTalk: A Tire Changed His Life Forever

It was a rainy night in Manhattan more than 30 years ago. Bill from Torrington told me, "I met her on 1st Avenue. It was near Dangerfield's. She had a flat tire and I changed it for her".

Marcie was from the Bronx, Bill lived on the lower East side of Manhattan. Wednesday night, they celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary with a PillowTalk dedication and an absolutely beautiful song by Gordon Lightfoot.

Bill's love message,"I love you much, much Marcie. Keep the fire burning. Everyday is better than the last".