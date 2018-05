I hope you have enjoyed your favorite 80's tunes all weekend. Goes to show you how timeless music can be. Video was supposed to kill the radio star but thanks to the way our minds and hearts work, we're all still here. Seems fitting to recap some of some of the biggest love songs of the 80's this Memorial Day at the place where music meets romance: PillowTalk.

