PillowTalk: Veiled Marriage Proposal?

Thanks for the call on the PillowTalk love lines from Western Massachusetts from Noah. He wanted a song by Journey with the message to Carly: " I appreciate all that you do. Thank you for being such a nice person." He also wanted me to let Carly know that he would love to be the guy who marries her down the road. (He told me two years from now). Noah sounds like a man after Carly's heart. Thanks for letting PillowTalk play a role in it.

Video of Journey - Open Arms (Live)