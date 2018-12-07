Timing Is Everything

Romance is in the air especially during the holidays on PillowTalk. Thursday night was another busy one. Kate in Manchester called to express a passionate dedication on the love lines to Rick. She wanted me to time it just right just after his plane was due to land on Thursday night.

"Hi Baby this is Kate. I love you and just want to let you know that I really missed you. I can't wait to celebrate the holidays with you. Love you baby, love Kate in Manchester". That message greeted Rick on the radio right after he landed.

The song that made it a perfect landing was by The Carpenters.