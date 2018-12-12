One Of Carl's Favorite Things

Carl from Hartford is a new PillowTalk listener. He called the love lines the other night in an upbeat happy mood, enjoying celebrating the holidays.

He was ready to share a song with the love of his life for the last 42 years. He requested a song for Verlyn and said, "Tell her that I'll always love you kid." I asked Carl What does he like most about the holidays? He said, 'Spending some time with my four grandchildren". He will be heading down south to see them.

Carl wanted me to play a Crosby classic.