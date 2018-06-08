PillowTalk:Love Song Variety Spices Up The Night

He's told me he is going through a career change. It doesn't sound like he is phased by it.Celso in Hartford seems to be taking it all in stride. In July, Celso and Tanya will have known each other for 12 months. They are making plans for a future together. In his dedication, Celso wants Tanya to know that he loves her more than she will ever know. He said, "The future looks bright for us". He wishes the same for he and Tanya as well as both of their families. The perfect song for his dedication is by Ed Sheeran.

Lou in Hartford was kicking back at the end of a long day. He asked me to play Clocks by Coldplay while he enjoyed a beverage. Denise in Hartford was in the mood for You Should Be Mine by Jeffery Osborne.

Heather from Simsbury needed a song a song to help her relax. She chose 99 Red Balloons by Nena.

Video of 2Vv-BfVoq4g

Video of Coldplay - Clocks (Official Video)

Video of Jeffrey Osbourne You Should Be Mine (woo woo song)