PillowTalk: Bringing Danny & Jayla Together

It has only been a couple of weeks, but it would appear that a Spring romance is blooming between Danny and Jayla in Bristol. Danny called PillowTalk to let Jayla know that he is smitten. He wanted her to know that he looks forward to going out on a Pizza date but is having transportation issues. He is having trouble with his truck and is trying to get a new set of wheels. He wanted me to get the word out in a PillowTalk dedication. He wanted me to choose the song. I went with Wonderful Tonight by Eric Clapton. We wish Danny good luck both with his truck and getting to know Jayla better.

Kim from Vernon reached out to someone who has always been there for her. We sent a dedication to Linda in Ellington with a message from Kim. " Thank you for taking such good care of me for all these years". Kim's song choice? I Hope You Dance by Lee Ann Womack.

