PillowTalk: Son Shines In Father's Eyes

A great dedication on the PillowTalk love lines Thursday night. Chris from Chicopee called to support his son Joey. His dad told me, " It's unbelievable how quicky 21 years have flown by. Despite his challenges, I can't believe and I'm so impressed by Joey's ability to enjoy life and live life to the fullest the way he does."

Chris knows that one of his son's favortie groups is Bon Jovi. We chose Never Say Goodbye,

And...congratulations to John & Heather who will celebrate 11 years of marriage tomorrow. I wish I had more information on this. A bad phone connecttion shortened my conversation with Heather.