PillowTalk: "I Couldn't Be Happier"

It has been a star-studded parade through Connecticut over the past week. Some of the biggest recording acts ever on the planet. It started with Ringo Starr and the All-Starr band last Saturday, Elton John last night, Chicago tonight (Thursday) and Willie Nelson and John Mellencamp are scheduled to be here before the week ends with Farm Aid 2018...

It was date night tonight for Sandra and Matt from Newington. Their date: Seeing the band Chicago at the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallngford. Sandra connected with me from their car leaving the concert to share her joy. She absolutely loved the show which featured Chicago's second album, Chicago II along with almost 50 years of hits.

Sandra loves Matt and says, "I couldn't be happier. We also have a newborn named Liam. He's five months old. Here's to more years together".

I have seen Chicago many times over the years. One of the reasons they have lasted so long is because they never disappoint. Here is the video of the song that Sandra requested.